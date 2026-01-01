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Emily Blunt
Awards
Awards and nominations of Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt
About
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Awards
Awards and nominations of Emily Blunt
Academy Awards, USA 2024
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2026
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Rising Star Award
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Most Frightened Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
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