Adrien Brody
Awards
Awards and nominations of Adrien Brody
Academy Awards, USA 2025
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2003
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Narrator
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2025
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2003
Best Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
