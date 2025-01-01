Menu
Awards and nominations of Baz Luhrmann

Baz Luhrmann
Awards and nominations of Baz Luhrmann
Academy Awards, USA 2023 Academy Awards, USA 2023
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2002 Academy Awards, USA 2002
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1992 Cannes Film Festival 1992
Foreign Film
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 2001 Cannes Film Festival 2001
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2023 Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002 Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1998 BAFTA Awards 1998
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
David Lean Award for Direction
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2023 BAFTA Awards 2023
Best Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2002 BAFTA Awards 2002
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Film
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
 David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1993 BAFTA Awards 1993
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Film
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1997 Berlin International Film Festival 1997
Alfred Bauer Award
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 1992 Toronto International Film Festival 1992
People's Choice Award
Winner
