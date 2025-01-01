Menu
Kinoafisha Persons P.J. Hogan Awards

Awards and nominations of P.J. Hogan

P.J. Hogan
BAFTA Awards 1996 BAFTA Awards 1996
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
