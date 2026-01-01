Menu
Awards and nominations of Meg Ryan
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2009
Worst Actress
Nominee
Worst Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995
Best Female Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
