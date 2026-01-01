Menu
Meg Ryan
Awards and nominations of Meg Ryan
Golden Globes, USA 1999 Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1994 Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1990 Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2009 Razzie Awards 2009
Worst Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995
Best Female Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
