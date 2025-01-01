Menu
Kinoafisha Persons America Ferrera Awards

Awards and nominations of America Ferrera

America Ferrera
Awards and nominations of America Ferrera
Academy Awards, USA 2024 Academy Awards, USA 2024
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2007 Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2009 Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008 Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007 Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008 Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2002 Sundance Film Festival 2002
Dramatic
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
