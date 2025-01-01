Menu
America Ferrera
Awards
Awards and nominations of America Ferrera
Academy Awards, USA 2024
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2002
Dramatic
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
