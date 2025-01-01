Menu
John Cusack
Awards
Awards and nominations of John Cusack
John Cusack
Awards and nominations of John Cusack
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2001
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
