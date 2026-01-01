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Kinoafisha Persons Anne Hathaway Awards

Awards and nominations of Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway
Awards and nominations of Anne Hathaway
Academy Awards, USA 2013 Academy Awards, USA 2013
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2009 Academy Awards, USA 2009
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013 Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2011 Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2009 Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010 Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Voice-Over Performance
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011 Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Special Class Programs
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013 BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
Razzie Awards 2021 Razzie Awards 2021
Worst Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2020 Razzie Awards 2020
Worst Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Musical Moment
Nominee
 Best Female Performance
Nominee
 Best Hero
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009
Best Female Performance
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Female Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Breakthrough Female Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
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