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Anne Hathaway
Awards
Awards and nominations of Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway
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Awards
Awards and nominations of Anne Hathaway
Academy Awards, USA 2013
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2009
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Voice-Over Performance
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Special Class Programs
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
Razzie Awards 2021
Worst Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2020
Worst Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Musical Moment
Nominee
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Best Hero
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Female Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Breakthrough Female Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
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