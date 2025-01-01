Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Sienna Miller Awards

Awards and nominations of Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller
Awards and nominations of Sienna Miller
Golden Globes, USA 2013 Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013 BAFTA Awards 2013
Leading Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008 BAFTA Awards 2008
Rising Star Award
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2010 Razzie Awards 2010
Worst Supporting Actress
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more