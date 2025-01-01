Menu
Sienna Miller
Awards and nominations of Sienna Miller
Awards
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013
Leading Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008
Rising Star Award
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2010
Worst Supporting Actress
Winner
