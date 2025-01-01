Menu
Jackie Chan
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jackie Chan
Awards and nominations of Jackie Chan
Academy Awards, USA 2017
Honorary Award
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Best Fight
Winner
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999
Best On-Screen Duo
Winner
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995
Lifetime Achievement
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996
Best Fight
Nominee
