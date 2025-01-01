Menu
Sarah Bolger
Awards
Awards and nominations of Sarah Bolger
Sarah Bolger
Awards and nominations of Sarah Bolger
Berlin International Film Festival 2009
EFP Shooting Star
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
