Nick Nolte
Persons
Nick Nolte
Awards
Awards and nominations of Nick Nolte
Nick Nolte
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Nick Nolte
Academy Awards, USA 2012
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1999
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1992
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1988
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1977
Best TV Actor - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1976
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
