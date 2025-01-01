Menu
Tom Hanks
Awards
Awards and nominations of Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Tom Hanks
Academy Awards, USA 1995
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1994
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2020
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2001
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1999
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1989
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1989
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Limited Series
Winner
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Miniseries or Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Miniseries
Winner
Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Miniseries
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Winner
Outstanding Miniseries
Winner
Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Winner
Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Nominee
Outstanding Non-Fiction Special (Informational)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1998
Outstanding Miniseries
Winner
Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2014
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2001
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1999
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1995
Best Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2023
Worst Supporting Actor
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
Worst Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994
Best Male Performance
Winner
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Best Action Sequence
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995
Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993
Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1994
Best Actor
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
