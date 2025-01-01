Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Antonio Banderas Awards

Awards and nominations of Antonio Banderas

Antonio Banderas
Awards and nominations of Antonio Banderas
Academy Awards, USA 2020 Academy Awards, USA 2020
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2019 Cannes Film Festival 2019
Best Actor
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2020 Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2019 Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2004 Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1999 Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997 Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004 Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1999 Venice Film Festival 1999
Golden Lion
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996
Most Desirable Male
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
 Most Desirable Male
Nominee
 Most Desirable Male
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2007 Berlin International Film Festival 2007
Label Europa Cinemas
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more