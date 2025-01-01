Antonio Banderas

Menu
Academy Awards, USA 2020
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2019
Best Actor
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1999
Golden Lion
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996
Most Desirable Male
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Most Desirable Male
Nominee
Most Desirable Male
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2007
Label Europa Cinemas
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
