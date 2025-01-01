Menu
Mark Rylance
Academy Awards, USA 2016
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2016
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
Leading Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2006
Best Actor
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
