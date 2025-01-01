Menu
Javier Bardem
Awards
Awards and nominations of Javier Bardem
Javier Bardem
Awards and nominations of Javier Bardem
Academy Awards, USA 2008
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2022
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2011
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2001
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2010
Best Actor
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Actor
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2004
Best Actor
Winner
Venice Film Festival 2000
Best Actor
Winner
Razzie Awards 2018
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Latino Actor
Winner
Best WTF Moment
Nominee
Best Villain
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008
Best Villain
Nominee
Best Villain
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
