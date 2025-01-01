Menu
Daniel Day-Lewis
Awards
Awards and nominations of Daniel Day-Lewis
Daniel Day-Lewis
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Daniel Day-Lewis
Academy Awards, USA 2013
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2008
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1990
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2018
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2003
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1994
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2003
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1990
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2018
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1994
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1993
Best Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003
Best Villain
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2005
Berlinale Camera
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
