Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Daniel Day-Lewis Awards

Awards and nominations of Daniel Day-Lewis

Daniel Day-Lewis
Awards and nominations of Daniel Day-Lewis
Academy Awards, USA 2013 Academy Awards, USA 2013
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2008 Academy Awards, USA 2008
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1990 Academy Awards, USA 1990
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2018 Academy Awards, USA 2018
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2003 Academy Awards, USA 2003
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1994 Academy Awards, USA 1994
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013 Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2008 Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2018 Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010 Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2003 Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998 Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1994 Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1990 Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013 BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2008 BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2003 BAFTA Awards 2003
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1990 BAFTA Awards 1990
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2018 BAFTA Awards 2018
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1994 BAFTA Awards 1994
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1993 BAFTA Awards 1993
Best Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003
Best Villain
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2005 Berlin International Film Festival 2005
Berlinale Camera
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more