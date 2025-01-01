Menu
Brad Pitt
Awards
Awards and nominations of Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Brad Pitt
Academy Awards, USA 2020
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2014
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2016
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2012
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2009
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1996
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Television Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2014
Best Film
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2016
Best Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Film
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2024
Nave d'Argento for Best OTP
Winner
Venice Film Festival 2007
Best Actor
Winner
Razzie Awards 1995
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best Scared-As-S**t Performance
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
Best Fight
Winner
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996
Most Desirable Male
Winner
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995
Best Male Performance
Winner
Most Desirable Male
Winner
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Best Team
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
