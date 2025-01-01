Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Brad Pitt Awards

Awards and nominations of Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt
Awards and nominations of Brad Pitt
Academy Awards, USA 2020 Academy Awards, USA 2020
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2014 Academy Awards, USA 2014
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2016 Academy Awards, USA 2016
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2012 Academy Awards, USA 2012
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2009 Academy Awards, USA 2009
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1996 Academy Awards, USA 1996
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2020 Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1996 Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2023 Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012 Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2009 Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2007 Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1995 Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Television Movie
Winner
Outstanding Television Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002 Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020 BAFTA Awards 2020
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2014 BAFTA Awards 2014
Best Film
Winner
Best Film
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2016 BAFTA Awards 2016
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012 BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2009 BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007 BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Film
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2024 Venice Film Festival 2024
Nave d'Argento for Best OTP
Winner
Venice Film Festival 2007 Venice Film Festival 2007
Best Actor
Winner
Razzie Awards 1995 Razzie Awards 1995
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best Scared-As-S**t Performance
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
Best Fight
Winner
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996
Most Desirable Male
Winner
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
 Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995
Best Male Performance
Winner
Most Desirable Male
Winner
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Best Team
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
Best Male Performance
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more