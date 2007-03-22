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Poster of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles / TMNT
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles / TMNT
6.8

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles / TMNT

, 2007
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles / TMNT
USA / Action, Animation, Fantasy, Comedy, Adventure / 18+
Poster of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles / TMNT
6.8

Cast

Mikey Kelley
Michelangelo
Mitchell Whitfield
Additional Voices
Nolan North
Nolan North
Princess Mako of Akishino
Splinter
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar
April O'Neil
Chris Evans
Chris Evans
Casey
Ziyi Zhang
Ziyi Zhang
Karai
Patrick Stewart
Patrick Stewart
Winters
Kevin Smith
Kevin Smith
Diner Cook
Laurence Fishburne
Laurence Fishburne
Narrator
Kevin Michael Richardson
Kevin Michael Richardson
Billy West
Director Kevin Munroe
Writer Peter Laird, Kevin Eastman, Kevin Munroe
Composer Klaus Badelt
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2007
Online premiere 23 March 2007
World premiere 22 March 2007
Release date
22 March 2007 Russia Вест 0+
5 April 2007 Australia PG
22 March 2007 Belarus
13 April 2007 Brazil L
1 June 2007 Bulgaria A
22 October 2007 Denmark 7
11 April 2007 France U
12 April 2007 Germany 6
22 June 2007 Italy
22 March 2007 Kazakhstan
23 March 2007 Mexico A
18 April 2007 Netherlands 6
28 September 2007 Poland
25 April 2007 South Korea ALL
14 August 2007 Spain
30 March 2007 Sweden 7
23 March 2007 USA PG
22 March 2007 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $34,000,000
Worldwide Gross $95,802,916
Production Imagi Animation Studios, The Weinstein Company, Warner Bros.
Also known as
TMNT, Las Tortugas ninja, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, TMNT: Las Tortugas Ninja, As Tartarugas Ninja: O Retorno, Bruņrupuči Nindzjas, Helononintzakia, Lakposht-haye Ninja, Mutant Turtles, Ninđa kornjače, Ninja Kaplumbağalar 4: Ölümsüz, Tartarugas Ninja: Uma Nova Aventura, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Immortal, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Immortal, Teini-ikäiset mutanttininjakilpikonnat, Teismelised ninjakilpkonnad, Testoasele Ninja, TMNT - Tini nindzsa teknőcök, TMNT - Tortugas ninja jóvenes mutantes, TMNT: les tortues ninja, TMNT: Ninja Korytnačky, TMNT: Tortugues Ninja Joves Mutants, Tortues ninja, Tzabey ha'ninja, Vėžliukai nindzės, Wojownicze Żółwie Ninja, Želvy Ninja, Костенурките нинджа, Нинџа корњаче, Черепaшки-ниндзя, Черепашки-ніндзя, ミュータント・タートルズ TMNT, 忍者龜：炫風再起, Tini Nindzsa Teknőcök, TMNT: Tortugas Ninja Jóvenes Mutantes, Черепашки-ниндзя, Les Tortues Ninja, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - TMNT, TMNT les tortues ninja, ミュータント・タートルズ -TMNT-, Zelvy ninja, 닌자거북이 TMNT

Cartoon rating

6.8
Rate 41 votes
6.2 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  2247 In the Action genre  513 In the Animation genre  286 In the Fantasy genre  153 In the Comedy genre  556 In the Adventure genre  454 In films of USA  1367 In films of 2007  73
Updated 14 December 2023

Quotes

Raphael [Leonardo has knocked off the Nightwatcher's helmet, and reveals that the Nightwatcher is actually Raphael. Ralpael mule-kicks him away from him] You are SO smug, y'know that? You think the world revolves around you, don't ya; that we couldn't possibly survive without the mighty and powerful Leonardo to guide us through our problems, huh? Well, I've got a newsflash for ya: we got along just fine without you!
Leonardo Oh, and THIS qualifies as "just fine?" Dressing up like it's Halloween every night? Risking the safety of our family? I mean, come on! What were you thinking?
Raphael Don't push it, Leo. You can't leave home and come back expectin' us to fall in line again, like your little soldiers.
Leonardo HEY, I was TRAINING. Training to be a better leader! For you! Why do you hate me for that?
Raphael And whoever said I wanted to be led? I'm better off callin' my own shots now, get used to it!
Leonardo YOU AREN'T READY. You're impatient, and hot-tempered, and more importantly...
[sternly]
Leonardo I'm better than you.
Raphael [laughs coldly] Oh, ya know something, big brother?
[pulls out his sais]
Raphael I'd have to disagree with you on that one.
[he gets into a stance]
Leonardo Don't do this, Raph.
Raphael I'm done takin' orders.
[Leo draws his swords and the fight renews]
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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