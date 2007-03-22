Raphael [Leonardo has knocked off the Nightwatcher's helmet, and reveals that the Nightwatcher is actually Raphael. Ralpael mule-kicks him away from him] You are SO smug, y'know that? You think the world revolves around you, don't ya; that we couldn't possibly survive without the mighty and powerful Leonardo to guide us through our problems, huh? Well, I've got a newsflash for ya: we got along just fine without you!

Leonardo Oh, and THIS qualifies as "just fine?" Dressing up like it's Halloween every night? Risking the safety of our family? I mean, come on! What were you thinking?

Raphael Don't push it, Leo. You can't leave home and come back expectin' us to fall in line again, like your little soldiers.

Leonardo HEY, I was TRAINING. Training to be a better leader! For you! Why do you hate me for that?

Raphael And whoever said I wanted to be led? I'm better off callin' my own shots now, get used to it!

Leonardo YOU AREN'T READY. You're impatient, and hot-tempered, and more importantly...

[sternly]

Leonardo I'm better than you.

Raphael [laughs coldly] Oh, ya know something, big brother?

[pulls out his sais]

Raphael I'd have to disagree with you on that one.

[he gets into a stance]

Leonardo Don't do this, Raph.

Raphael I'm done takin' orders.