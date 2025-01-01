Menu
Twelve Monkeys Awards

Awards and nominations of Twelve Monkeys 1995

Academy Awards, USA 1996 Academy Awards, USA 1996
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1996 Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1996 Berlin International Film Festival 1996
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
 Reader Jury of the "Berliner Morgenpost"
Nominee
