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Poster of The Guardian
6.9
Kinoafisha Films The Guardian
6.9

The Guardian

, 2006
The Guardian
USA / Action, Drama, Adventure / 18+
Poster of The Guardian
6.9

Synopsis

A high school swim champion with a troubled past enrolls in the U.S. Coast Guard's "A" School, where legendary rescue swimmer Ben Randall teaches him some hard lessons about loss, love, and self-sacrifice.

Cast

Kevin Costner
Kevin Costner
Ben Randall
Ashton Kutcher
Ashton Kutcher
Jake Fischer
Clancy Brown
Clancy Brown
Capt. William Hadley
Brian Geraghty
Brian Geraghty
John Heard
John Heard
Bonnie Bramlett
Bryan Wade
Shelby Fenner
Melissa Sagemiller
Emily Thomas
Justin Roberts
Sela Ward
Sela Ward
Helen Randall
Neal McDonough
Neal McDonough
Director Andrew Davies
Writer Ron L. Brinkerhoff
Composer Trevor Rabin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 19 minutes
Production year 2006
World premiere 28 September 2006
Release date
28 September 2006 Russia Каскад 16+
5 October 2006 Argentina
12 October 2006 Australia
20 December 2006 Belgium
17 November 2006 Brazil
29 September 2006 Canada
13 January 2007 China
13 October 2006 Denmark
13 December 2006 Egypt
20 October 2006 Estonia
27 October 2006 Finland
20 December 2006 France
11 October 2006 Germany
12 October 2006 Great Britain
2 November 2006 Greece
16 November 2006 Hong Kong
16 November 2006 Hungary
20 October 2006 Iceland
4 October 2006 Indonesia
13 October 2006 Ireland
28 September 2006 Israel
19 January 2007 Italy
10 February 2007 Japan
28 September 2006 Kazakhstan
29 November 2006 Kuwait
13 October 2006 Latvia
6 October 2006 Lithuania
20 October 2006 Mexico
26 January 2009 Netherlands
20 October 2006 Norway
27 October 2006 Panama
23 November 2006 Peru
1 December 2006 Poland
12 October 2006 Portugal
26 October 2006 Singapore
26 October 2006 Slovenia
2 November 2006 South Korea
11 October 2006 Spain
13 October 2006 Sweden
27 October 2006 Taiwan
26 October 2006 Thailand
27 October 2006 Turkey
28 September 2006 USA
28 September 2006 Ukraine
17 November 2006 Uruguay
10 November 2006 Venezuela
MPAA PG-13
Budget $70,000,000
Worldwide Gross $94,973,540
Production Touchstone Pictures, Beacon Pictures, Contrafilm
Also known as
The Guardian, Guardianes de altamar, The Guardian - Meripelastaja, Anjos da Vida: Mais Bravos que o Mar, Coast Guards, Čuvar, Gelbėtojas, Glābējs, Guardian - meripelastaja, Hullámtörők, În slujba vieţii, Jede Sekunde zählt - The Guardian, Koruyucu, Le gardien, O fylakas, O Guardião, Patrol, Spasilac, Thiên Sứ Biển Xanh, Varuh, Záchranári, Záchranáři, Ο φύλακας, Рятівник, Спасатель, Спасителен отряд, 守護神, 海防最前線, 海防守护人, 海防最前线, 가디언

Film rating

6.9
Rate 12 votes
6.9 IMDb
Write review
Updated 7 February 2021

Quotes

Ben Randall Ya know, there never was anyone else Mag's.
Maggie McGlone Like hell, Ben, you're a bigamist. You've been married to the coast guard all along. Now gimme that shoulder. Prolly swum it out of socket tryin to prove you was still nineteen.
Ben Randall When the heck did we get old?
Maggie McGlone Hell, I've always been old Ben. Ya' know what though, I don't mind. I mean if my muscles ache, it's because I've used 'em. It's hard for me to walk up them steps now, its 'cuz I walked up 'em every night to lay next to a man who loved me. I got a few wrinkles here and there, but I've layed under thousands of skies with sunny days. I look and feel this way, well cuz I drank and I smoked. I lived and I loved, danced, sang, sweat and screwed my way thorough a pretty damn good life if you ask me. Getting old ain't bad Ben. Getting old, that's earned.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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