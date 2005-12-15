Josef I thought um, you and I, maybe we could go away somewhere. Together. One of these days. Today. Right now. Come with me.

Hanna No, I don't think that's going to be possible.

Josef Why not?

Hanna Um, because I think that if we go away to someplace together, I'm afraid that, ah, one day, maybe not today, maybe, maybe not tomorrow either, but one day suddenly, I may begin to cry and cry so very much that nothing or nobody can stop me and the tears will fill the room and I won't be able to breath and I will pull you down with me and we'll both drown.