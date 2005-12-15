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Poster of The Secret Life of Words
7.4
Kinoafisha Films The Secret Life of Words
7.4

The Secret Life of Words

, 2005
Vida secreta de las palabras, La
Spain / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Secret Life of Words
7.4

Cast

Sarah Polley
Sarah Polley
Hanna
Tim Robbins
Tim Robbins
Josef
Javier Cámara
Javier Cámara
Simon
Steven Mackintosh
Steven Mackintosh
Doctor Sulitzer
Julie Christie
Julie Christie
Danny Cunningham
Scott
Emmanuel Idowu
Abdul
Dean Lennox Kelly
Liam
Sverre Anker Ousdal
Dimitri
Leonor Watling
Leonor Watling
Reg Wilson
Peter Wright
Director Isabel Coixet
Writer Isabel Coixet
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 56 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 28 April 2006
World premiere 15 December 2005
Release date
22 September 2006 Russia Вест
22 September 2006 Belarus
19 April 2006 France
10 February 2007 Japan
22 September 2006 Kazakhstan
15 December 2005 USA
22 September 2006 Ukraine
Budget $5,000,000
Worldwide Gross $6,410,058
Production El Deseo, Hotshot Films, Mediapro
Also known as
The Secret Life of Words, La vida secreta de las palabras, A Vida Secreta das Palavras, A szavak titkos élete, Cuôc Sông Bí Ân Cua Ngôn Tu, Das geheime Leben der Worte, La vida secreta de les paraules, La vie secrète des mots, La vita segreta delle parole, Paslaptingas žodžių gyvenimas, Sanojen salaisuus, Språkets hemmelige liv, Viața secretă a cuvintelor, Życie ukryte w słowach, Η μυστική ζωή των λέξεων, Тайная жизнь слов, あなたになら言える秘密のこと, Zycie ukryte w slowach, I mystiki zoi ton lexeon

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Updated 4 September 2023

Quotes

Josef I thought um, you and I, maybe we could go away somewhere. Together. One of these days. Today. Right now. Come with me.
Hanna No, I don't think that's going to be possible.
Josef Why not?
Hanna Um, because I think that if we go away to someplace together, I'm afraid that, ah, one day, maybe not today, maybe, maybe not tomorrow either, but one day suddenly, I may begin to cry and cry so very much that nothing or nobody can stop me and the tears will fill the room and I won't be able to breath and I will pull you down with me and we'll both drown.
Josef I'll learn how to swim, Hanna. I swear, I'll learn how to swim.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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