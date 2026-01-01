Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Karateka
Kinoafisha Films Karateka

Karateka

, 2026
Karateka
Belgium, Spain / Biography
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Karateka
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Against all odds, Spanish karateka Sandra Sánchez pursued her Olympic dream at 39, an age when most athletes retire. With her coach and life partner by her side, she aimed to break Japan's dominance and make history in the sport.

Cast

Andrea Ros
Sandra Sánchez
Patrick Criado
Jesús del Moral
Ernesto Alterio
Ernesto Alterio
Pablo Álvarez
Jorge Cabrera
Pilar Castro
Denden
Antonio Durán 'Morris'
Eduardo Ferrés
Ayako Fujitani
Samuel López
Chani Martín
Chani Martín
Director Aritz Moreno
Writer Javier Gullón, David B. Gil, Pablo Tobías
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Belgium / Spain
Production year 2026
World premiere 30 October 2026
Release date
30 October 2026 Spain
Production Apaches Entertainment, Atresmedia Cine, Atresmedia
Also known as
Karateka

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more