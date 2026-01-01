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Karateka
Karateka
, 2026
Karateka
Belgium, Spain / Biography
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Synopsis
Against all odds, Spanish karateka Sandra Sánchez pursued her Olympic dream at 39, an age when most athletes retire. With her coach and life partner by her side, she aimed to break Japan's dominance and make history in the sport.
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Cast
Andrea Ros
Sandra Sánchez
Patrick Criado
Jesús del Moral
Ernesto Alterio
Pablo Álvarez
Jorge Cabrera
Pilar Castro
Denden
Antonio Durán 'Morris'
Eduardo Ferrés
Ayako Fujitani
Samuel López
Chani Martín
Director
Aritz Moreno
Writer
Javier Gullón
,
David B. Gil
,
Pablo Tobías
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Belgium / Spain
Production year
2026
World premiere
30 October 2026
Release date
30 October 2026
Spain
Production
Apaches Entertainment, Atresmedia Cine, Atresmedia
Also known as
Karateka
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