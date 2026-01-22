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Poster of The Incomer
7.2
The Incomer - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Incomer
7.2

The Incomer

, 2026
The Incomer
USA, Ireland / Comedy, Drama, Fantasy
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Poster of The Incomer
7.2
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The Incomer - Trailer
The Incomer  Trailer

Synopsis

On an Orkney isle, siblings Isla and Sandy hunt birds and talk to mythical beings while fighting off outsiders. Their lives change when Daniel, an awkward official, arrives to relocate them.

Cast

Domhnall Gleeson
Domhnall Gleeson
Daniel
Gayle Rankin
Gayle Rankin
Isla
Grant O'Rourke
Sandy
Emun Elliott
Emun Elliott
Calum
Michelle Gomez
Michelle Gomez
Roz
John Hannah
John Hannah
Adam McNamara
Paddy Kondracki
Bob
Vanessa Donovan
Ginny
Natasha Reid
Tanya
Director Louis Paxton
Writer Louis Paxton
Composer Tom Kingston
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Ireland
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 22 January 2026
Release date
4 September 2026 Great Britain
4 September 2026 Ireland
Production British Film Institute (BFI), Day Zero Productions, Head Gear Films
Also known as
The Incomer

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
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