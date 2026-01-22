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The Incomer
7.2
The Incomer
, 2026
The Incomer
USA, Ireland / Comedy, Drama, Fantasy
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7.2
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The Incomer
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Synopsis
On an Orkney isle, siblings Isla and Sandy hunt birds and talk to mythical beings while fighting off outsiders. Their lives change when Daniel, an awkward official, arrives to relocate them.
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Cast
Domhnall Gleeson
Daniel
Gayle Rankin
Isla
Grant O'Rourke
Sandy
Emun Elliott
Calum
Michelle Gomez
Roz
John Hannah
Adam McNamara
Paddy Kondracki
Bob
Vanessa Donovan
Ginny
Natasha Reid
Tanya
Director
Louis Paxton
Writer
Louis Paxton
Composer
Tom Kingston
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA / Ireland
Runtime
1 hour 42 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
22 January 2026
Release date
4 September 2026
Great Britain
4 September 2026
Ireland
Production
British Film Institute (BFI), Day Zero Productions, Head Gear Films
Also known as
The Incomer
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Film rating
7.2
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10
votes
7.2
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