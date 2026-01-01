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Poster of Darling of the Gods
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Darling of the Gods
6.3

Darling of the Gods

, 1930
Liebling der Götter
Germany / Comedy / 18+
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Tickets
Poster of Darling of the Gods
6.3
Tickets

Synopsis

Also known as Darling of the Gods, this was Emil Jannings' second talkie appearance. Jannings stars as famed operatic singer Albert Winkelmann, who is greeted with cheers, applause and romantic propositions whenever he performs in his native Vienna. But when he embarks on a tour of South America, tragedy strikes. The sweltering climate causes Winkelmann to lose his voice on stage, a disaster met with hoots and cat-calls. Dispirited he returns to Europe, where he soon learns that no one is aware of what happened in South America. Intending to retire so as not to be exposed to further humiliation, Winkelmann is goaded back on stage -- where, miraculously, his gorgeous voice returns.

Cast

Emil Jannings
Albert Winkelmann
Renate Müller
Agathe
Olga Čechová
Olga von Dagomirska
Hans Moser
Kratochvil
Max Gülstorff
The Medizinalrat
Eduard von Winterstein
Dr. Marberg
Willy Prager
Maurus Colwyn
Siegfried Berisch
Romanones
Vladimir Sokoloff
Boris Jussupoff
Evaristo Signorini
Filipo Cardagno
Oskar Sima
Truus van Aalten
Director Hanns Schwarz
Writer Richard Rillo, Hans Müller, Robert Liebmann
Composer Willy Schmidt-Gentner
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 1930
World premiere 13 October 1930
Release date
13 October 1930 Germany
Production Universum Film (UFA)
Also known as
Liebling der Götter, Aimé des dieux, Az istenek kegyence, Darling of the Gods, Der große Tenor, El predilecto de los dioses, Gudarnas älskling, Gudernes Yndling, O agapimenos ton Theon, O Favorito dos Deuses, Su gran tragedia, Ulubieniec bogów, Verdenstenoren

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
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