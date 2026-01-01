Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
3.6
Kinoafisha
Films
1159
3.6
1159
, 2026
1159
Russia / Crime, Detective, Thriller
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
3.6
Cast
Aleksandr Dzyuba
Konstantin
Alina Efremova
Zhanna
Vlada Ermolaeva
Varvara Nikolaevna
Mikhail Konovalov
Valeriy Mikhaylovich
Andrey Blokhin
Editor-in-chief
Miron Eremeev
Taxi driver
Olesya Kazaeva
Doctor
Kristina Levina
Secretary
Viktor Maksimov
Director
Vladimir Bukharov
Writer
Vladimir Bukharov
,
Natalia Murshudova
Composer
Andrey Romanov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
2026
Also known as
1159
More
Film rating
3.6
Rate
13
votes
3.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree