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Poster of 1159
3.6
Kinoafisha Films 1159
3.6

1159

, 2026
1159
Russia / Crime, Detective, Thriller
Poster of 1159
3.6

Cast

Aleksandr Dzyuba
Konstantin
Alina Efremova
Zhanna
Vlada Ermolaeva
Vlada Ermolaeva
Varvara Nikolaevna
Mikhail Konovalov
Mikhail Konovalov
Valeriy Mikhaylovich
Andrey Blokhin
Editor-in-chief
Miron Eremeev
Taxi driver
Olesya Kazaeva
Doctor
Kristina Levina
Secretary
Viktor Maksimov
Director Vladimir Bukharov
Writer Vladimir Bukharov, Natalia Murshudova
Composer Andrey Romanov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2026
Also known as
1159

Film rating

3.6
Rate 13 votes
3.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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