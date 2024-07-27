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Poster of Messi: Becoming Legend
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Messi: Becoming Legend
6.8

Messi: Becoming Legend

, 2024
Messi: Becoming Legend
Great Britain / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Messi: Becoming Legend
6.8

Synopsis

Lionel Messi. Considered the best player of all time by not only football fans. Not only football pundits but by fellow professional footballers and managers all around the world.

Cast

Hubert Read
Narrator
Director Nick Randall
Writer Nick Randall
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 60 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 27 July 2024
World premiere 27 July 2024
Budget 100,000 GBP
Production Entertain Me Productions
Also known as
Messi: Becoming Legend, Messi legendi sünnilugu

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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