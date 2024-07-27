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6.8
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Messi: Becoming Legend
6.8
Messi: Becoming Legend
, 2024
Messi: Becoming Legend
Great Britain / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.8
Synopsis
Lionel Messi. Considered the best player of all time by not only football fans. Not only football pundits but by fellow professional footballers and managers all around the world.
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Cast
Hubert Read
Narrator
Director
Nick Randall
Writer
Nick Randall
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
60 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
27 July 2024
World premiere
27 July 2024
Budget
100,000 GBP
Production
Entertain Me Productions
Also known as
Messi: Becoming Legend, Messi legendi sünnilugu
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Film rating
6.8
Rate
10
votes
6.8
IMDb
Showtimes
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