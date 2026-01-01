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Poster of Jimin's Production Diary
8.8
Kinoafisha Films Jimin's Production Diary
8.8

Jimin's Production Diary

, 2023
Jimin's Production Diary
Documentary, Music / 18+
Poster of Jimin's Production Diary
8.8

Synopsis

This documentary is Jimin's production log for his very first solo album. It captures the raw effort, feelings and obstacles he faced in the process of making his official solo album 'FACE'.

Cast

Jimin
Self
Pdogg
Self
Ghstloop
Self
Evan
Self
Director Jun-Soo Park
Cast and Crew

Film details

Runtime 1 hour 7 minutes
Production year 2023
Production HYBE
Also known as
Jimin's Production Diary

Film rating

8.8
Rate 10 votes
8.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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