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8.8
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Jimin's Production Diary
8.8
Jimin's Production Diary
, 2023
Jimin's Production Diary
Documentary, Music / 18+
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Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
8.8
Synopsis
This documentary is Jimin's production log for his very first solo album. It captures the raw effort, feelings and obstacles he faced in the process of making his official solo album 'FACE'.
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Cast
Jimin
Self
Pdogg
Self
Ghstloop
Self
Evan
Self
Director
Jun-Soo Park
Cast and Crew
Film details
Runtime
1 hour 7 minutes
Production year
2023
Production
HYBE
Also known as
Jimin's Production Diary
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Film rating
8.8
Rate
10
votes
8.8
IMDb
Showtimes
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