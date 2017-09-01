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Ghost Source Zero
2.8
Ghost Source Zero
, 2017
Ghost Source Zero
USA / Sci-Fi / 18+
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2.8
Ghost Source Zero
Trailer
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Synopsis
The Artificial Intelligence Revolution is happening, and America is watching it on their Living Wall flat screens and Genius Phones. Homeland Security's Cyber Crime Division is the only thing trying to stop the 'bots and 'borgs from taking over.
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Cast
Joe Barbagallo
Warnock
Michael Tow
Graham Wolfe
Mitchell L. Mack
Nathan Faudree
Eric Raymond Lim
Anthony Hoang
Cherry Fu
Kevin Moccia
Pooya Mohseni
Emily Dennis
Chimera 7
Jean Goto
Sariya
Director
Mark Cheng
Writer
Mark Cheng
,
Larry Hama
Composer
Rene Osmanczyk
,
David Yousefi
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2017
Online premiere
1 September 2017
World premiere
1 September 2017
Production
Planet Nerd Rage Productions
Also known as
Ghost Source Zero, ゴースト・イン・ザ・ゼロ
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Film rating
2.8
Rate
10
votes
2.8
IMDb
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