Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Ghost Source Zero
2.8
Ghost Source Zero - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Ghost Source Zero
2.8

Ghost Source Zero

, 2017
Ghost Source Zero
USA / Sci-Fi / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Ghost Source Zero
2.8
Ghost Source Zero - Trailer
Ghost Source Zero  Trailer

Synopsis

The Artificial Intelligence Revolution is happening, and America is watching it on their Living Wall flat screens and Genius Phones. Homeland Security's Cyber Crime Division is the only thing trying to stop the 'bots and 'borgs from taking over.

Cast

Joe Barbagallo
Warnock
Michael Tow
Michael Tow
Graham Wolfe
Mitchell L. Mack
Nathan Faudree
Eric Raymond Lim
Anthony Hoang
Cherry Fu
Kevin Moccia
Pooya Mohseni
Emily Dennis
Chimera 7
Jean Goto
Sariya
Director Mark Cheng
Writer Mark Cheng, Larry Hama
Composer Rene Osmanczyk, David Yousefi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 1 September 2017
World premiere 1 September 2017
Production Planet Nerd Rage Productions
Also known as
Ghost Source Zero, ゴースト・イン・ザ・ゼロ

Film rating

2.8
Rate 10 votes
2.8 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Ghost Source Zero - Trailer
Ghost Source Zero Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more