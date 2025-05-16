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Poster of Never Blink
2.9
Never Blink - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Never Blink
2.9

Never Blink

, 2025
Never Blink
USA / Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller / 18+
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Poster of Never Blink
2.9
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Never Blink - Trailer
Never Blink  Trailer

Synopsis

Five medical students discover a way to capture what you can't see when you blink and the results are terrifying. A frightening journey into the macabre world that will make you never blink again. In a blink of an eye, you will die.

Cast

Tatjana Marjanovic
Dr. Kessi Aaron
Havon Baraka
Paulo
Marcus Jean Pirae
Dr. Peter Conrad
Travis Hancock
Joe (Test Subject)
Brandi Botkin
Nurse Julie Greer
Brandon Pitts
Frank
Jasmine Wang
Trista
Khoi Le
Edward
Kat Quinones
Stacey
Jason Schneider
Lt. Sanders
Ernest Emmanuel Peeples
Leon
Director Christopher Saint Booth, Philip Adrian Booth
Writer Christopher Saint Booth, Philip Adrian Booth, Ami Orava
Composer Christopher Saint Booth, Mike Suppa
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 29 July 2025
World premiere 16 May 2025
Release date
16 May 2025 USA
Production Balls Of Lightning, Spooked Productions, Spooked Productions Studios
Also known as
Never Blink, Ära kunagi pilguta, Não Pisque

Film rating

2.9
Rate 10 votes
2.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 

Film Trailers

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Never Blink Trailer
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