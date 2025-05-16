Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
2.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Never Blink
2.9
Never Blink
, 2025
Never Blink
USA / Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Going
0
Not going
0
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
2.9
Going
0
Not going
0
Never Blink
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
Five medical students discover a way to capture what you can't see when you blink and the results are terrifying. A frightening journey into the macabre world that will make you never blink again. In a blink of an eye, you will die.
Expand
Cast
Tatjana Marjanovic
Dr. Kessi Aaron
Havon Baraka
Paulo
Marcus Jean Pirae
Dr. Peter Conrad
Travis Hancock
Joe (Test Subject)
Brandi Botkin
Nurse Julie Greer
Brandon Pitts
Frank
Jasmine Wang
Trista
Khoi Le
Edward
Kat Quinones
Stacey
Jason Schneider
Lt. Sanders
Ernest Emmanuel Peeples
Leon
Director
Christopher Saint Booth
,
Philip Adrian Booth
Writer
Christopher Saint Booth
,
Philip Adrian Booth
,
Ami Orava
Composer
Christopher Saint Booth
,
Mike Suppa
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 53 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
29 July 2025
World premiere
16 May 2025
Release date
16 May 2025
USA
Production
Balls Of Lightning, Spooked Productions, Spooked Productions Studios
Also known as
Never Blink, Ära kunagi pilguta, Não Pisque
More
Film rating
2.9
Rate
10
votes
2.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Film Trailers
All trailers
Never Blink
Trailer
0
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree