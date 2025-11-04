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Poster of Predator: Wastelands
1.7
Predator: Wastelands - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Predator: Wastelands
1.7

Predator: Wastelands

, 2025
Predator: Wastelands
USA / Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi / 18+
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Poster of Predator: Wastelands
1.7
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Predator: Wastelands - Trailer
Predator: Wastelands  Trailer

Synopsis

When an alien hunter arrives on Earth, it takes down a gang of warlords and unexpectedly becomes a folk hero to the oppressed locals. Now, with their support, the alien sets its sights on the warlords' ruthless leader.

Cast

David Chokachi
Balam
Johnny Ramey
Omar
Aaron Groben
Aaron Groben
Daray
Monte Pittman
Marcel Walz
Amulya Ananth
Samira
Jeremiah A. Walker
Alien Predator
Vanessa Zanardi
Inara
L.A. Williams
Ayman
West Wayne
Kyro
Yaser Salamah
Zaid
Mahek
Amani
Director Ryan Ebert
Writer Ryan Ebert
Composer Christopher Cano, Mikel Shane Prather, Chris Ridenhour
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 4 November 2025
World premiere 4 November 2025
Budget $90,000
Production The Asylum, Atomic Blonde Entertainment
Also known as
Predator: Wastelands

Film rating

1.7
Rate 10 votes
1.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 

Film Trailers

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Predator: Wastelands - Trailer
Predator: Wastelands Trailer
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