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Predator: Wastelands
1.7
Predator: Wastelands
, 2025
Predator: Wastelands
USA / Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi / 18+
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Predator: Wastelands
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Synopsis
When an alien hunter arrives on Earth, it takes down a gang of warlords and unexpectedly becomes a folk hero to the oppressed locals. Now, with their support, the alien sets its sights on the warlords' ruthless leader.
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Cast
David Chokachi
Balam
Johnny Ramey
Omar
Aaron Groben
Daray
Monte Pittman
Marcel Walz
Amulya Ananth
Samira
Jeremiah A. Walker
Alien Predator
Vanessa Zanardi
Inara
L.A. Williams
Ayman
West Wayne
Kyro
Yaser Salamah
Zaid
Mahek
Amani
Director
Ryan Ebert
Writer
Ryan Ebert
Composer
Christopher Cano
,
Mikel Shane Prather
,
Chris Ridenhour
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 29 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
4 November 2025
World premiere
4 November 2025
Budget
$90,000
Production
The Asylum, Atomic Blonde Entertainment
Also known as
Predator: Wastelands
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Film rating
1.7
Rate
10
votes
1.7
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