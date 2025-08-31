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Homewrecker
6.5
Homewrecker
, 2025
Homewrecker
USA / Comedy, Thriller / 18+
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6.5
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Homewrecker
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Synopsis
Megan is devastated when her mom can no longer afford to buy her a house, due to her stepdad's financial troubles. Megan hatches a plan to split them up by using deepfake technology to frame her stepdad for cheating.
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Cast
Daniel Rashid
Liam
Bradley Snedeker
Tom
Manny Spero
Max
Bryan Safi
George
Kevin Changaris
Cop #2
Ryan Brophy
Karaoke friend #3
Sami Kolko
Reilly Anspaugh
Megan
Adria Tennor
Jen
Jorji Diaz Fadel
Ava
Brendan Bodi
Cop #2
Director
Dante Marino
Writer
Dante Marino
Composer
Dante Marino
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 15 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
2 September 2025
World premiere
31 August 2025
Production
Defector Films (II)
Also known as
Homewrecker, Yuva Yıkıcı, 家庭破坏者
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Film rating
6.5
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10
votes
6.5
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