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Poster of Homewrecker
6.5
Homewrecker - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Homewrecker
6.5

Homewrecker

, 2025
Homewrecker
USA / Comedy, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
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Poster of Homewrecker
6.5
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Homewrecker - Trailer
Homewrecker  Trailer

Synopsis

Megan is devastated when her mom can no longer afford to buy her a house, due to her stepdad's financial troubles. Megan hatches a plan to split them up by using deepfake technology to frame her stepdad for cheating.

Cast

Daniel Rashid
Daniel Rashid
Liam
Bradley Snedeker
Tom
Manny Spero
Max
Bryan Safi
George
Kevin Changaris
Cop #2
Ryan Brophy
Karaoke friend #3
Sami Kolko
Reilly Anspaugh
Megan
Adria Tennor
Jen
Jorji Diaz Fadel
Ava
Brendan Bodi
Cop #2
Director Dante Marino
Writer Dante Marino
Composer Dante Marino
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 2 September 2025
World premiere 31 August 2025
Production Defector Films (II)
Also known as
Homewrecker, Yuva Yıkıcı, 家庭破坏者

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

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Homewrecker - Trailer
Homewrecker Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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