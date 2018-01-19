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Poster of Mrs Mills
4.1
Kinoafisha Films Mrs Mills
4.1

Mrs Mills

, 2018
Madame Mills, une voisine si parfaite
France / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Mrs Mills
4.1

Synopsis

Hélène leads a sad life as editor of cheesy romance novels. But one day, when the old and delightfully eccentric American Mrs. Mills moves into the apartment next door, there is a sudden return to her everyday life. The two unequal women make friends in a hurry and Mrs. Mills is finally even the new face for Hélènes publishing - and that brings great success. But actually the old lady pursues a completely different plan. And is she even a lady?

Cast

Sophie Marceau
Sophie Marceau
Hélène
Pierre Richard
Pierre Richard
Léonard
Nicolas Vaude
Edouard
Bastien Ughetto
Charles
Léna Breban
Mathilde
Stéphane Bissot
Stéphane Bissot
La gardienne
Alexandre Nguyen
Alexandre Nguyen
Stéphane Bern
Dong Fu Lin
Ming Pei
Gaël Zaks
Stephen Boyd
Daniel Goldenberg
Le bibliothécaire
Sean Xiao Wang
Le traducteur de Ming Pei
Director Sophie Marceau
Writer Sophie Marceau, Laure Duthilleul, Guy-Pierre Bennet, Ludivine Clerc
Composer Laurent Perez Del Mar
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2018
World premiere 19 January 2018
Release date
7 March 2018 France U
5 July 2019 Germany 0
15 August 2019 Greece
Budget €6,500,000
Worldwide Gross $2,141,498
Production Films du Cap, Les, Orange Studio, Lorette Production
Also known as
Madame Mills, une voisine si parfaite, Mrs Mills, Mme Mills, une voisine si parfaite, Mrs. Mills, Mrs. Mills - Un tesoro di vicina, Mrs. Mills von nebenan, Pani Mills, Η γειτόνισσα, Мадам Миллс, Идеальная Соседка, 米尔斯夫人

Film rating

4.1
Rate 10 votes
4.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
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