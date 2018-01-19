Hélène leads a sad life as editor of cheesy romance novels. But one day, when the old and delightfully eccentric American Mrs. Mills moves into the apartment next door, there is a sudden return to her everyday life. The two unequal women make friends in a hurry and Mrs. Mills is finally even the new face for Hélènes publishing - and that brings great success. But actually the old lady pursues a completely different plan. And is she even a lady?
ProductionFilms du Cap, Les, Orange Studio, Lorette Production
Also known as
Madame Mills, une voisine si parfaite, Mrs Mills, Mme Mills, une voisine si parfaite, Mrs. Mills, Mrs. Mills - Un tesoro di vicina, Mrs. Mills von nebenan, Pani Mills, Η γειτόνισσα, Мадам Миллс, Идеальная Соседка, 米尔斯夫人