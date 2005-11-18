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5.9
Kinoafisha
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In Love with Death
5.9
In Love with Death
, 2005
Innamorata della morte
Italy / Horror, Thriller / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.9
Synopsis
Sarah and Martina are two completely different sisters during a winter festival, still children, they disappear.
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Cast
Eliza Ryciak
Sara
Ilaria De Angelis
Martina
Sara Cioffi
Cora
Cinzia Molino
Sofia
Roberta Pucci
Laura, Sara's mother
William Carrera
Luca
Jean Rossi
Dante
Eddy Bosco
Sara's father
Micol Olivieri
Sarah baby
Brenda Da Rin
Martina baby
Director
Roger A. Fratter
Writer
Patrick Burke
,
Monica Galli Casagrande
,
Carla Pacelli
Composer
Massimo Numa
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Italy
Runtime
1 hour 43 minutes
Production year
2005
World premiere
18 November 2005
Production
Adamantis, Anno 404, Excelsior Cinematografica
Also known as
Innamorata della morte, In Love with Death
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Film rating
5.9
Rate
10
votes
5.9
IMDb
Showtimes
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