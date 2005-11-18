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Poster of In Love with Death
5.9
Kinoafisha Films In Love with Death
5.9

In Love with Death

, 2005
Innamorata della morte
Italy / Horror, Thriller / 18+
Poster of In Love with Death
5.9

Synopsis

Sarah and Martina are two completely different sisters during a winter festival, still children, they disappear.

Cast

Eliza Ryciak
Sara
Ilaria De Angelis
Martina
Sara Cioffi
Cora
Cinzia Molino
Sofia
Roberta Pucci
Laura, Sara's mother
William Carrera
Luca
Jean Rossi
Dante
Eddy Bosco
Sara's father
Micol Olivieri
Sarah baby
Brenda Da Rin
Martina baby
Director Roger A. Fratter
Writer Patrick Burke, Monica Galli Casagrande, Carla Pacelli
Composer Massimo Numa
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 18 November 2005
Production Adamantis, Anno 404, Excelsior Cinematografica
Also known as
Innamorata della morte, In Love with Death

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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