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Poster of Terrestrial
5.1
Terrestrial - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Terrestrial
5.1

Terrestrial

, 2025
Terrestrial
USA / Sci-Fi, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
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Poster of Terrestrial
5.1
Going 0
Not going 0
Terrestrial - Trailer
Terrestrial  Trailer

Synopsis

A reunion weekend spirals out of control for four college friends when the host - a science fiction writer on the verge of newfound success - fights to maintain his sense of reality in the face of sudden, uncanny dangers.

Cast

Jermaine Fowler
Allen
James Morosini
Ryan
Pauline Chalamet
Pauline Chalamet
Maddie
Violett Beane
Violett Beane
Edy Modica
Vic
Rob Yang
Rob Yang
The Collector
Brendan Hunt
Brendan Hunt
SJ Purcell
Harrison Cone
Fumigator
Taylor Gray
Taylor Gray
Anton
Gable Swanlund
Gable Swanlund
Lilith
Flora Wildes
Waitress
Flora Wildes
Waitress
Director Steve Pink
Writer Connor Diedrich, Samuel Johnson
Composer James McAlister
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 20 July 2025
Production Hurley/Pickle Productions, Gummy Films, Phiphen Pictures
Also known as
Terrestrial, Chimera, Maapealne

Film rating

5.1
Rate 10 votes
5.1 IMDb
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Best Films of 2025 

Film Trailers

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Terrestrial - Trailer
Terrestrial Trailer
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