Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
5.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Terrestrial
5.1
Terrestrial
, 2025
Terrestrial
USA / Sci-Fi, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Going
0
Not going
0
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
5.1
Going
0
Not going
0
Terrestrial
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
A reunion weekend spirals out of control for four college friends when the host - a science fiction writer on the verge of newfound success - fights to maintain his sense of reality in the face of sudden, uncanny dangers.
Expand
Cast
Jermaine Fowler
Allen
James Morosini
Ryan
Pauline Chalamet
Maddie
Violett Beane
Edy Modica
Vic
Rob Yang
The Collector
Brendan Hunt
SJ Purcell
Harrison Cone
Fumigator
Taylor Gray
Anton
Gable Swanlund
Lilith
Flora Wildes
Waitress
Flora Wildes
Waitress
Director
Steve Pink
Writer
Connor Diedrich
,
Samuel Johnson
Composer
James McAlister
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
20 July 2025
Production
Hurley/Pickle Productions, Gummy Films, Phiphen Pictures
Also known as
Terrestrial, Chimera, Maapealne
More
Film rating
5.1
Rate
10
votes
5.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Film Trailers
All trailers
Terrestrial
Trailer
0
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree