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The Cycle of Love
8.7
The Cycle of Love
, 2025
The Cycle of Love
USA / Action, Adventure, Biography / 18+
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Synopsis
Explores the romantic journey of PK Mahanandia, a Delhi street artist who trekked 6,000 miles by bicycle in 1977, venturing across continents to reunite with the woman he loved.
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Cast
Mina Dale
Young Lotta
Chirag Lobo
Young PK
PK Mahanandia
Self
Lotta von Schedvin
Self
Olga Yumasheva
Christina
Director
Orlando von Einsiedel
Composer
Patrick Jonsson
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 38 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
11 December 2025
Production
Air-Edel Recording Studios, Artemis Rising Foundation, BD4
Also known as
The Cycle of Love
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Film rating
8.7
Rate
10
votes
8.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
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