Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Cycle of Love
8.7
Kinoafisha Films The Cycle of Love
8.7

The Cycle of Love

, 2025
The Cycle of Love
USA / Action, Adventure, Biography / 18+
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of The Cycle of Love
8.7
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Explores the romantic journey of PK Mahanandia, a Delhi street artist who trekked 6,000 miles by bicycle in 1977, venturing across continents to reunite with the woman he loved.

Cast

Mina Dale
Young Lotta
Chirag Lobo
Young PK
PK Mahanandia
Self
Lotta von Schedvin
Self
Olga Yumasheva
Christina
Director Orlando von Einsiedel
Composer Patrick Jonsson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 11 December 2025
Production Air-Edel Recording Studios, Artemis Rising Foundation, BD4
Also known as
The Cycle of Love

Film rating

8.7
Rate 10 votes
8.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more