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La ventana abierta
La ventana abierta
, 2026
La ventana abierta
Spain / Thriller
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Synopsis
Rubén travels to a coastal town to meet his online girlfriend but is greeted by Vera, her volatile teenage daughter. A window must stay open despite strong winds, for reasons unexplained. Mystery builds around which window matters...
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Cast
Sofía Allepuz
Susana
Adriana Camarena
Mara Guil
Alberto López
Daniel Mantero
Pablo
Adriana Espina
Director
Ana Graciani
Writer
Ana Graciani
Composer
Paloma Peñarrubia
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain
Production year
2026
World premiere
7 August 2026
Release date
7 August 2026
Spain
Also known as
La ventana abierta
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