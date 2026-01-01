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Poster of La ventana abierta
Kinoafisha Films La ventana abierta

La ventana abierta

, 2026
La ventana abierta
Spain / Thriller
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Poster of La ventana abierta
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Synopsis

Rubén travels to a coastal town to meet his online girlfriend but is greeted by Vera, her volatile teenage daughter. A window must stay open despite strong winds, for reasons unexplained. Mystery builds around which window matters...

Cast

Sofía Allepuz
Susana
Adriana Camarena
Mara Guil
Alberto López
Daniel Mantero
Pablo
Adriana Espina
Director Ana Graciani
Writer Ana Graciani
Composer Paloma Peñarrubia
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Production year 2026
World premiere 7 August 2026
Release date
7 August 2026 Spain
Also known as
La ventana abierta

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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