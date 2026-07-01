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Il successo
Il successo
, 1963
Il successo
France, Italy / Comedy / 18+
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Cast
Vittorio Gassman
Jean-Louis Trintignant
Anouk Aimée
Riccardo Garrone
Maria Grazia Spina
Umberto D'Orsi
Leopoldo Trieste
Gastone Moschin
Cristina Gaioni
Filippo Scelzo
Mino Doro
Carlo Kechler
Director
Mauro Morassi
Writer
Ettore Scola
,
Ruggero Maccari
Composer
Ennio Morricone
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
France / Italy
Runtime
1 hour 46 minutes
Production year
1963
World premiere
18 October 1963
Release date
18 October 1963
Italy
4 May 1964
Spain
Also known as
The Success
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25 July
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