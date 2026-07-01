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Poster of Il successo
Kinoafisha Films Il successo

Il successo

, 1963
Il successo
France, Italy / Comedy / 18+
Tickets
Tickets
Poster of Il successo
Tickets

Cast

Vittorio Gassman
Jean-Louis Trintignant
Jean-Louis Trintignant
Anouk Aimée
Anouk Aimée
Riccardo Garrone
Riccardo Garrone
Maria Grazia Spina
Umberto D'Orsi
Leopoldo Trieste
Leopoldo Trieste
Gastone Moschin
Cristina Gaioni
Filippo Scelzo
Mino Doro
Carlo Kechler
Director Mauro Morassi
Writer Ettore Scola, Ruggero Maccari
Composer Ennio Morricone
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 1963
World premiere 18 October 1963
Release date
18 October 1963 Italy
4 May 1964 Spain
Also known as
The Success

Film rating

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Hudozhestvennyy
16:00 from 1450 ₽
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₽
Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₽
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₽
Hudozhestvennyy
Aleksandrovskiy Sad
2D, SUB
16:00 from 1450 ₽
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