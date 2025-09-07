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Poster of Bad Apples
7.4
Bad Apples - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Bad Apples
7.4

Bad Apples

, 2025
Bad Apples
Great Britain / Comedy, Detective, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
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Poster of Bad Apples
7.4
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Bad Apples - Trailer
Bad Apples  Trailer

Synopsis

A struggling primary school teacher begins to make some questionable decisions after one of her students is injured.

Cast

Saoirse Ronan
Saoirse Ronan
Jacob Anderson
Jacob Anderson
Sean Gilder
Sean Gilder
Frank
Robert Emms
Robert Emms
Rakie Ayola
Kerry Howard
Jack Ashton
Eddie Waller
Danny
Harvey Ip
Gus
Lakhan Konsal
Lakhan
Danny Iqbal
Jaden
Mylee Soverall
Khaliya
Director Jonatan Etzler
Writer Jess O'Kane, Rasmus Lindgren
Composer Chris Roe
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 7 September 2025
Release date
10 September 2026 Germany
18 September 2026 Great Britain 15
4 September 2026 Ireland 15A
Production Pulse Films
Also known as
Bad Apples, Good Oranges, Pis Almalar

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

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Bad Apples - Trailer
Bad Apples Trailer
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