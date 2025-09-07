Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
7.4
Kinoafisha
Films
Bad Apples
7.4
Bad Apples
, 2025
Bad Apples
Great Britain / Comedy, Detective, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Going
0
Not going
0
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
7.4
Going
0
Not going
0
Bad Apples
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
A struggling primary school teacher begins to make some questionable decisions after one of her students is injured.
Expand
Cast
Saoirse Ronan
Jacob Anderson
Sean Gilder
Frank
Robert Emms
Rakie Ayola
Kerry Howard
Jack Ashton
Eddie Waller
Danny
Harvey Ip
Gus
Lakhan Konsal
Lakhan
Danny Iqbal
Jaden
Mylee Soverall
Khaliya
Director
Jonatan Etzler
Writer
Jess O'Kane
,
Rasmus Lindgren
Composer
Chris Roe
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
7 September 2025
Release date
10 September 2026
Germany
18 September 2026
Great Britain
15
4 September 2026
Ireland
15A
Production
Pulse Films
Also known as
Bad Apples, Good Oranges, Pis Almalar
More
Film rating
7.4
Rate
10
votes
7.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Best Comedies
Film Trailers
All trailers
Bad Apples
Trailer
0
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree