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Poster of Fireball
4.3
Fireball - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Fireball
4.3

Fireball

, 2009
Fireball
Canada / Sci-Fi, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Fireball
4.3
Fireball - Trailer
Fireball  Trailer

Synopsis

Inspector Ava Williams investigates a prison fire to its source, a prisoner seeking revenge against those who put him behind bars.

Cast

Ian Somerhalder
Ian Somerhalder
Lee Cooper
Lexa Doig
Ava Williams
Aleks Paunovic
Aleks Paunovic
Draven
Aaron Pearl
Fire Lieutenant
Colin Cunningham
Tim Timmonds
Timothy Paul Perez
Timothy Paul Perez
Nuclear Tech #1
Julia Arkos
Ally Huseman
Roman Podhora
Cop #1
Stephen E. Miller
Nuclear Administrator
Julian Christopher
Linda Darlow
Toby Hargrave
Toby Hargrave
Director Kristoffer Tabori
Writer Kraig Wenman
Composer Justin Melland
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 3 May 2009
Release date
3 May 2009 USA PG-13
Production Front Street Pictures, Fire Road Productions
Also known as
Fireball, Tűzgolyó, Шаровая молния, Fireball (TV)

Film rating

4.3
Rate 10 votes
4.3 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Fireball - Trailer
Fireball Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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