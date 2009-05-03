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4.3
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Fireball
4.3
Fireball
, 2009
Fireball
Canada / Sci-Fi, Thriller / 18+
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4.3
Fireball
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
Inspector Ava Williams investigates a prison fire to its source, a prisoner seeking revenge against those who put him behind bars.
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Cast
Ian Somerhalder
Lee Cooper
Lexa Doig
Ava Williams
Aleks Paunovic
Draven
Aaron Pearl
Fire Lieutenant
Colin Cunningham
Tim Timmonds
Timothy Paul Perez
Nuclear Tech #1
Julia Arkos
Ally Huseman
Roman Podhora
Cop #1
Stephen E. Miller
Nuclear Administrator
Julian Christopher
Linda Darlow
Toby Hargrave
Director
Kristoffer Tabori
Writer
Kraig Wenman
Composer
Justin Melland
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Canada
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2009
World premiere
3 May 2009
Release date
3 May 2009
USA
PG-13
Production
Front Street Pictures, Fire Road Productions
Also known as
Fireball, Tűzgolyó, Шаровая молния, Fireball (TV)
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Film rating
4.3
Rate
10
votes
4.3
IMDb
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Fireball
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