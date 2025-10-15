Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
6.5
Kinoafisha
Films
The Marianas Web
6.5
The Marianas Web
, 2025
The Marianas Web
Philippines / Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller / 18+
Going
0
Not going
0
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.5
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
A farmer, lives alone in an Italian rural area. when a mysterious woman shows up with an unexpected gift, Fosco's daily routine is disrupted.
Expand
Cast
Giacomo Bottoni
Sahara Bernales
Killer girl
Alexa Ocampo
Mariana
Ruben Maria Soriquez
Fosco
Luca Biagini
Fosco's father
Asia Galeotti
Adelaide
Andrea Dugoni
John Rey Malto
Self - Talent Manager
Cristina Noci
Fosco's mother
Mabell Reyes Villanueva
Adelaide Ghost
Director
Marco Calvise
Writer
Andrea Cavaletto
,
Marco Calvise
,
Andrea Cavalletto
Composer
Gianfranco Marongiu
,
Enrico Sabena
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Philippines
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
15 October 2025
Release date
15 October 2025
Philippines
R-16
Budget
$2,000,000
Production
See Thru Pictures, Singularities Film Production
Also known as
The Marianas Web, Mariaanide võrk
More
Film rating
6.5
Rate
10
votes
6.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree