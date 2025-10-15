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Poster of The Marianas Web
6.5
Kinoafisha Films The Marianas Web
6.5

The Marianas Web

, 2025
The Marianas Web
Philippines / Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller / 18+
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Poster of The Marianas Web
6.5
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Synopsis

A farmer, lives alone in an Italian rural area. when a mysterious woman shows up with an unexpected gift, Fosco's daily routine is disrupted.

Cast

Giacomo Bottoni
Sahara Bernales
Killer girl
Alexa Ocampo
Mariana
Ruben Maria Soriquez
Fosco
Luca Biagini
Fosco's father
Asia Galeotti
Adelaide
Andrea Dugoni
John Rey Malto
Self - Talent Manager
Cristina Noci
Fosco's mother
Mabell Reyes Villanueva
Adelaide Ghost
Director Marco Calvise
Writer Andrea Cavaletto, Marco Calvise, Andrea Cavalletto
Composer Gianfranco Marongiu, Enrico Sabena
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Philippines
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 15 October 2025
Release date
15 October 2025 Philippines R-16
Budget $2,000,000
Production See Thru Pictures, Singularities Film Production
Also known as
The Marianas Web, Mariaanide võrk

Film rating

6.5
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6.5 IMDb
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