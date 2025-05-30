Cast
Ignacio Alcala Jr.
Miguel
Winston Salk
Agent Kenneth Cooper
Nicolas Sellar
Javier Aguilar
Rocio Scotto
Carmen Aguilar
G. Anthony Joseph
Farrance David
Cast and Crew
Director
Michael Su
Writer
Jacob David Smith
Composer
Christopher Cano, Mikel Shane Prather, Chris Ridenhour
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 26 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
30 May 2025
World premiere
30 May 2025
Budget
$100,000
Production
The Asylum, Acme Holding Company, Vermicious Knid Entertainment
Also known as
Ballerina Assassin, Balleriin mõrtsukas, 芭蕾刺客