Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Ballerina Assassin
3.1
Ballerina Assassin - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Ballerina Assassin
3.1

Ballerina Assassin

, 2025
Ballerina Assassin
USA / Action / 18+
Trailers
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Ballerina Assassin
3.1
Going 0
Not going 0
Ballerina Assassin - Trailer
Ballerina Assassin  Trailer

Synopsis

After a devastating betrayal wipes out her entire spy network, an elite female assassin embarks on a relentless mission to dismantle the syndicate responsible.

Cast

Dominic Keating
Bixby
Joe Kurak
Agent Ford
Preet Kaur
Maria Herrera
Ignacio Alcala Jr.
Miguel
Mario Ponce
Winston Salk
Agent Kenneth Cooper
Nicolas Sellar
Javier Aguilar
Rocio Scotto
Carmen Aguilar
G. Anthony Joseph
Farrance David
Anthony J Cruz
Ramirez
Myesha Nicole
Dancer
Director Michael Su
Writer Jacob David Smith
Composer Christopher Cano, Mikel Shane Prather, Chris Ridenhour
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 30 May 2025
World premiere 30 May 2025
Budget $100,000
Production The Asylum, Acme Holding Company, Vermicious Knid Entertainment
Also known as
Ballerina Assassin, Balleriin mõrtsukas, 芭蕾刺客

Film rating

3.1
Rate 10 votes
3.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Ballerina Assassin - Trailer
Ballerina Assassin Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more