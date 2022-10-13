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Poster of Super Volcano
2.8
Super Volcano - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Super Volcano
2.8

Super Volcano

, 2022
Super Volcano
USA / Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Super Volcano
2.8
Super Volcano - Trailer
Super Volcano  Trailer

Synopsis

When a super-volcano threatens the island of Hawaii, a team of rescue and disaster experts who are called in to help must race against the clock to save those in the path of the molten lava and stop the volcano for good.

Cast

McKenzie Westmore
Molly
Grant Bowler
Eric
Tyler Christopher
Griffin
William Baldwin
William Baldwin
Senator Carlson
Tori Griffith
Chrissy
Mica Javier
Natasha
Jack Pierson
Sven
Paul Logan
Jessica DeBonville
Joe Roche
William Guirola
Tammy Klein
Director Jared Cohn
Writer Marc Gottlieb, C.M. Dowling
Composer Mikel Shane Prather
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 27 February 2023
World premiere 13 October 2022
Production The Asylum, Acme Holding Company
Also known as
Super Volcano, Fire Island: La Grande Éruption, Havaí em Chamas, Supervulkaan, Superwulkan, ボルケーノ2023, Supervolcano

Film rating

2.8
Rate 10 votes
2.8 IMDb

Film Trailers

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Super Volcano - Trailer
Super Volcano Trailer
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