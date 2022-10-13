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Super Volcano
2.8
Super Volcano
, 2022
Super Volcano
USA / Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller / 18+
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2.8
Super Volcano
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Synopsis
When a super-volcano threatens the island of Hawaii, a team of rescue and disaster experts who are called in to help must race against the clock to save those in the path of the molten lava and stop the volcano for good.
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Cast
McKenzie Westmore
Molly
Grant Bowler
Eric
Tyler Christopher
Griffin
William Baldwin
Senator Carlson
Tori Griffith
Chrissy
Mica Javier
Natasha
Jack Pierson
Sven
Paul Logan
Jessica DeBonville
Joe Roche
William Guirola
Tammy Klein
Director
Jared Cohn
Writer
Marc Gottlieb
,
C.M. Dowling
Composer
Mikel Shane Prather
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
27 February 2023
World premiere
13 October 2022
Production
The Asylum, Acme Holding Company
Also known as
Super Volcano, Fire Island: La Grande Éruption, Havaí em Chamas, Supervulkaan, Superwulkan, ボルケーノ2023, Supervolcano
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Film rating
2.8
Rate
10
votes
2.8
IMDb
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Super Volcano
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