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Dead Howling
Dead Howling
, 2026
Dead Howling
Australia, USA / Horror
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Synopsis
A werewolf hunts zombies after losing his family. He meets two humans seeking sanctuary and joins their quest, protecting them with his powers. Their journey grows perilous as zombies start evolving.
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Cast
Ryan Kwanten
Corporal Reynolds
Temuera Morrison
Uncle Tony
Tom Burlinson
The Chairman
Téa Heathcote-Marks
Megan
Joel Jackson
Carter
Riley Stiles
Billy
Dan Paris
Major Butler
Alex Fleri
Candice Callaghan
Rae Bacon
Zombie
Amelia Kelly
Zombie Girl
Laura Maitland
Sandra
Director
John V. Soto
Writer
James Pickering
,
John V. Soto
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Australia / USA
Runtime
1 hour 43 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
30 October 2026
Release date
30 October 2026
Australia
Production
Howling Film Productions, Filmscope Entertainment, Centurion
Also known as
Dead Howling
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