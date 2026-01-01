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Poster of Dead Howling
Kinoafisha Films Dead Howling

Dead Howling

, 2026
Dead Howling
Australia, USA / Horror
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Poster of Dead Howling
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Synopsis

A werewolf hunts zombies after losing his family. He meets two humans seeking sanctuary and joins their quest, protecting them with his powers. Their journey grows perilous as zombies start evolving.

Cast

Ryan Kwanten
Ryan Kwanten
Corporal Reynolds
Temuera Morrison
Temuera Morrison
Uncle Tony
Tom Burlinson
The Chairman
Téa Heathcote-Marks
Megan
Joel Jackson
Carter
Riley Stiles
Billy
Dan Paris
Major Butler
Alex Fleri
Candice Callaghan
Rae Bacon
Zombie
Amelia Kelly
Zombie Girl
Laura Maitland
Sandra
Director John V. Soto
Writer James Pickering, John V. Soto
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Australia / USA
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 30 October 2026
Release date
30 October 2026 Australia
Production Howling Film Productions, Filmscope Entertainment, Centurion
Also known as
Dead Howling

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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