Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Union County
6.5
Union County - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Union County
6.5

Union County

, 2026
Union County
USA / Drama
Trailers
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Union County
6.5
Going 0
Not going 0
Union County - Trailer
Union County  Trailer

Synopsis

Will Poulter and Noah Centineo deliver pitch-perfect performances as brothers Cody and Jack Parsons, each navigating a court-mandated drug rehabilitation program in a pocket of rural Ohio hit hard by the opioid epidemic. Provided with hope for the first time since their struggles began and with the support of a tireless counselor (Annette Deao), the brothers work toward a brighter, sober future. Poulter and Centineo blend seamlessly with a supporting cast composed predominantly of non-professional actors as they share their actual experiences, pain, and optimism as they, themselves, navigate the program. Ohio-born filmmaker Adam Meeks creates a film imbued with realism for an honest, compassionate portrait of a battle being fought across America and the solidarity that flowers on its front lines.

Cast

Will Poulter
Will Poulter
Cody Parsons
Noah Centineo
Noah Centineo
Jack
Elise Kibler
Anna
Emily Meade
Katrina Parsons
Danny Wolohan
Jim
Nicole Stubbs
Kevin P. Braig
Judge
Annette Deao
Annette
Sylvie Mix
Kim
AJ Hunt
Callum
Gemma Nelms
Harley
Director Adam Meeks
Writer Adam Meeks
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 30 April 2026
Production Seaview Productions, Arkhum Productions, Burn These Words
Also known as
Union County

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Union County - Trailer
Union County Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more