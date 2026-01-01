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Trinidad
Trinidad
, 2026
Trinidad
Spain / Action, Adventure, Western
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Synopsis
Trinidad flees persecution in Spain for the wild west. Along the way, she earns renown for her weapons skills but also becomes a target of enemies, such as the widow Bronson.
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Cast
Gabriela Andrada
Trinidad
Paz Vega
Sofía Allepuz
Karla Sofía Gascón
Milena Smit
Guillermo Bedward
James Giblin
Antonio Dechent
Alfonso Sánchez
Sofía Marrero
Tim Johansson
Bret
Moi Quintana
Red
Director
Laura Alvea
,
José Ortuño
Writer
Laura Alvea
,
José Ortuño
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain
Production year
2026
World premiere
13 November 2026
Release date
13 November 2026
Spain
Production
ISII Group, Inefable Productions, SIA Production Systems
Also known as
Trinidad
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