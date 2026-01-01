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Kinoafisha Films Trinidad

Trinidad

, 2026
Trinidad
Spain / Action, Adventure, Western
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Synopsis

Trinidad flees persecution in Spain for the wild west. Along the way, she earns renown for her weapons skills but also becomes a target of enemies, such as the widow Bronson.

Cast

Gabriela Andrada
Trinidad
Paz Vega
Paz Vega
Sofía Allepuz
Karla Sofía Gascón
Milena Smit
Milena Smit
Guillermo Bedward
James Giblin
Antonio Dechent
Alfonso Sánchez
Sofía Marrero
Tim Johansson
Bret
Moi Quintana
Red
Director Laura Alvea, José Ortuño
Writer Laura Alvea, José Ortuño
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Production year 2026
World premiere 13 November 2026
Release date
13 November 2026 Spain
Production ISII Group, Inefable Productions, SIA Production Systems
Also known as
Trinidad

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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