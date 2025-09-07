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7.2
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Nika & Madison
7.2
Nika & Madison
, 2025
Nika & Madison
Canada / Crime, Drama, Thriller / 18+
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Nika & Madison
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Synopsis
Fearing they won't be believed, two young Indigenous women go on the run after one's defense of the other results in a violent attack against a police officer.
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Cast
Star Slade
Madison
Amanda Brugel
Detective Timmins
Shawn Doyle
Detective Warhurst
David Reale
Gail Maurice
Jennifer Podemski
Kip Brown
Bouncer
Shane Daly
Former Partner
Fiona Highet
Union Lawyer
Isaac Kragten
Ben
Pamela Matthews
Trudy
Billy Merasty
Director
Eva Thomas
Writer
Michael McGowan
Composer
Nigel Irwin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Canada
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
7 September 2025
Budget
$2,000,000
Production
Carousel Pictures
Also known as
Nika & Madison, Nika and Madison
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Film rating
7.2
Rate
10
votes
7.2
IMDb
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Best Films of 2025
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