Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Nika & Madison
7.2
Nika & Madison - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Nika & Madison
7.2

Nika & Madison

, 2025
Nika & Madison
Canada / Crime, Drama, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Nika & Madison
7.2
Going 0
Not going 0
Nika & Madison - Trailer
Nika & Madison  Trailer

Synopsis

Fearing they won't be believed, two young Indigenous women go on the run after one's defense of the other results in a violent attack against a police officer.

Cast

Star Slade
Madison
Amanda Brugel
Amanda Brugel
Detective Timmins
Shawn Doyle
Detective Warhurst
David Reale
Gail Maurice
Jennifer Podemski
Kip Brown
Bouncer
Shane Daly
Former Partner
Fiona Highet
Union Lawyer
Isaac Kragten
Ben
Pamela Matthews
Trudy
Billy Merasty
Director Eva Thomas
Writer Michael McGowan
Composer Nigel Irwin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 7 September 2025
Budget $2,000,000
Production Carousel Pictures
Also known as
Nika & Madison, Nika and Madison

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Nika & Madison - Trailer
Nika & Madison Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more