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Poster of Mohabbatein
7.1
Mohabbatein - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Mohabbatein
7.1

Mohabbatein

, 2000
Mohabbatein
India / Drama, Musical, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Mohabbatein
7.1
Mohabbatein - Trailer
Mohabbatein  Trailer

Synopsis

At a prestigious all-male university, three friends seek love outside of the school grounds; at the same time, a newly-hired music teacher seeks to befriend and loosen up the militantly strict headmaster.

Cast

Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Principal Narayan Shankar
Shahrukh Khan
Shahrukh Khan
Raj Aryan Malhotra
Jugal Hansraj
Sameer
Jimmy Shergill
Karan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Megha
Preeti Jhangiani
Kiran
Shamita Shetty
Ishika
Kim Sharma
Sanjana
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher
Kake
Archana Puran Singh
Saurabh Shukla
Helen
Director Aditya Chopra
Writer Aditya Chopra, Anand Bakshi
Composer Babloo Chakravorty, Jatin Pandit, Lalit Pandit
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 3 hours 36 minutes
Production year 2000
World premiere 27 October 2000
Release date
27 October 2000 India U
27 October 2000 USA PG
Budget $4,000,000
Worldwide Gross $4,279,351
Production Yash Raj Films
Also known as
Mohabbatein, Love Stories, Denn meine Liebe ist unsterblich, Dragoste si teroare, Histórias de Amor, Liebesbeziehungen, Miłość żyje wiecznie, Mohabbatein - Szerelmes történetek, Những Câu Chuyện Tình, O dromos tou erota, Влюблённыe, 情字路上, 真情永在, โมฮับบะเทน อานุภาพแห่งรัก, Mohabbatein - Denn meine Liebe ist unsterblich

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb

Film Trailers

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Mohabbatein - Trailer
Mohabbatein Trailer
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