At a prestigious all-male university, three friends seek love outside of the school grounds; at the same time, a newly-hired music teacher seeks to befriend and loosen up the militantly strict headmaster.
Mohabbatein, Love Stories, Denn meine Liebe ist unsterblich, Dragoste si teroare, Histórias de Amor, Liebesbeziehungen, Miłość żyje wiecznie, Mohabbatein - Szerelmes történetek, Những Câu Chuyện Tình, O dromos tou erota, Влюблённыe, 情字路上, 真情永在, โมฮับบะเทน อานุภาพแห่งรัก, Mohabbatein - Denn meine Liebe ist unsterblich