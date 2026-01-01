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5.6
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God of War
5.6
God of War
, 2025
Khodaye Jang
Iran / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.6
Synopsis
Amidst the Iran-Iraq War, Iran's enemies devise a complex plan to halt the country's missile capabilities. Collaborating with the enemy, Libyan operatives steal critical components of Iranian missiles to prevent their use on the b...
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Cast
Saed Soheili
Ebrahim
Payam Ahmadinia
Nader Fallah
Amir Arab Ahmadi
Ali Delpisheh
Ali Dolatyari
Assistant Missile Technician
Arshida Dorostkar
Reza Faraji
Mehdi Farizeh
Parham Hadi
Director
Hossein Darabi
Composer
Masoud Sekhavat Doust
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Iran
Runtime
1 hour 55 minutes
Production year
2025
Also known as
Khodaye Jang, God of War
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Film rating
5.6
Rate
10
votes
5.6
IMDb
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Best Films of 2025
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