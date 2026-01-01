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Poster of God of War
5.6
Kinoafisha Films God of War
5.6

God of War

, 2025
Khodaye Jang
Iran / Drama / 18+
Poster of God of War
5.6

Synopsis

Amidst the Iran-Iraq War, Iran's enemies devise a complex plan to halt the country's missile capabilities. Collaborating with the enemy, Libyan operatives steal critical components of Iranian missiles to prevent their use on the b...

Cast

Saed Soheili
Ebrahim
Payam Ahmadinia
Nader Fallah
Nader Fallah
Amir Arab Ahmadi
Ali Delpisheh
Ali Dolatyari
Assistant Missile Technician
Arshida Dorostkar
Reza Faraji
Mehdi Farizeh
Parham Hadi
Director Hossein Darabi
Composer Masoud Sekhavat Doust
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Iran
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 2025
Also known as
Khodaye Jang, God of War

Film rating

5.6
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5.6 IMDb
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