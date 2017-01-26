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4.8
Kinoafisha Films I Love You Heavenly
4.8

I Love You Heavenly

, 2017
Miluji te modre
Czechia / Comedy, Drama, Romantic / 18+
4.8

Synopsis

A timid painter falls for a charming window arranger but his inexperience, her jealous boyfriend and her sudden disappearance pose romantic challenges.

Cast

Denisa Nesvacilová
Tereza
Taťjana Medvecká
Bártová
Vladimír Kratina
Otec
Marek Vašut
Manazer
Hana Vagnerová
Hana Vagnerová
Nela
Rostislav Novák
Igor
Tereza Bebarová
Miroslav Táborský
Reditel
Filip Kaňkovský
Oldrich Vlach
Vrátny Ríha
Zdenek Zák
Matous Ruml
Director Milos Smídmajer
Writer Jaroslav Papoušek, Lucie Boksteflová, Pavel Brycz
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 28 June 2017
World premiere 26 January 2017
Release date
26 January 2017 Czechia 15+
26 January 2017 Slovakia
Worldwide Gross $110,294
Production Bio Illusion
Also known as
Miluji te modre, I Love You Heavenly, I Love You, Heavenly, Miluji tě modře, N'oublie pas que je t'aime, Seni Cennet Gibi Seviyorum

Film rating

4.8
Rate 10 votes
4.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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