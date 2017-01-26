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4.8
Kinoafisha
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I Love You Heavenly
4.8
I Love You Heavenly
, 2017
Miluji te modre
Czechia / Comedy, Drama, Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
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Cast & Crew
4.8
Synopsis
A timid painter falls for a charming window arranger but his inexperience, her jealous boyfriend and her sudden disappearance pose romantic challenges.
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Cast
Denisa Nesvacilová
Tereza
Taťjana Medvecká
Bártová
Vladimír Kratina
Otec
Marek Vašut
Manazer
Hana Vagnerová
Nela
Rostislav Novák
Igor
Tereza Bebarová
Miroslav Táborský
Reditel
Filip Kaňkovský
Oldrich Vlach
Vrátny Ríha
Zdenek Zák
Matous Ruml
Director
Milos Smídmajer
Writer
Jaroslav Papoušek
,
Lucie Boksteflová
,
Pavel Brycz
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Czechia
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2017
Online premiere
28 June 2017
World premiere
26 January 2017
Release date
26 January 2017
Czechia
15+
26 January 2017
Slovakia
Worldwide Gross
$110,294
Production
Bio Illusion
Also known as
Miluji te modre, I Love You Heavenly, I Love You, Heavenly, Miluji tě modře, N'oublie pas que je t'aime, Seni Cennet Gibi Seviyorum
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Film rating
4.8
Rate
10
votes
4.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
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